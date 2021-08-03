Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $73.85 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,751 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 1.13% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $73,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 34,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,035. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

