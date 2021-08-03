Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

