Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.29% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $61,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $202,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. 28,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

