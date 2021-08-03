Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 1.01% of Gildan Activewear worth $73,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 7,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,791. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

