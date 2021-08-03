Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.57% of Markel worth $93,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,205.50. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

