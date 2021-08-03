Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 11,637 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $37,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

