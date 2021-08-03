Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 13,796 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

