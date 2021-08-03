Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 178,596 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

