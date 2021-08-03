Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 368,666 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,666 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $103,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

