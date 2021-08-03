Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 69,521 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,521 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Yum China worth $150,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. 169,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,228. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.