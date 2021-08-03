Marathon Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 150,939 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of American Express worth $153,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. 331,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

