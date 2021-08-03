Marathon Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 1,092,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,106,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

