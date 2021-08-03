Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,193 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 2.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

