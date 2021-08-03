Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,404 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.67% of Rayonier worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 69,041 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

RYN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 15,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

