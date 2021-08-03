Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 1,031,390 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,031,390 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 588,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

