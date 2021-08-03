Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 211,311 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211,311 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 3.31% of KAR Auction Services worth $72,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

