Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 249,078 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,078 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Loews worth $39,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $917,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,332.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

