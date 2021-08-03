Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 322,624 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,624 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $148,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,495. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

