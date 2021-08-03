Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 725,186 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725,186 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Bunge worth $52,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $5,991,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $318,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.62. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

