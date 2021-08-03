Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645,096 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,142,698 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Barrick Gold worth $75,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,378. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

