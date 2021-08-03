Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Digital worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 276.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 107,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 4.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

