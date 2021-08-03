Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.31

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 317791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$755.43 million and a PE ratio of -68.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

