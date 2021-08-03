Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

