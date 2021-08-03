Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.040-1.120 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVI stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

