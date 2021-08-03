Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.39

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 15357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $18,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,552,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

