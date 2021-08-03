Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 187,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

