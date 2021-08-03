MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

