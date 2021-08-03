Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.05 ($1.82). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 137.35 ($1.79), with a volume of 3,244,515 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MKS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

