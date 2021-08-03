Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0638 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and $16.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

