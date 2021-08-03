Marlin (POND) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $49.24 million and $20.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

