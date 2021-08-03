Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

