Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,277. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,480 shares of company stock worth $124,067 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 477,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $3,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.