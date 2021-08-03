Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.60. 6,319,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

