Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 190,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

