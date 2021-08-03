Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

