MATH Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a total market capitalization of $124.55 million and $1.09 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MATH Profile

MATH is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

