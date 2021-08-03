Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

