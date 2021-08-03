Matryx (MTX) One Day Volume Tops $3,499.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Matryx coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $906,079.21 and $3,499.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

