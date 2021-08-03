Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 409.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Matson worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,430,182 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

