Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG3 remained flat at $GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Tuesday. 1,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.98. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 12 month low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a market cap of £43.59 million and a PE ratio of 137.50.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

