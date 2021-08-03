MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,880.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $548,390.66 and approximately $45,880.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.61 or 1.00043331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01027404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00341155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00405913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00069670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.