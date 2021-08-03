Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 575.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

