Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.70

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.70 and last traded at C$44.38, with a volume of 101434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.00.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.