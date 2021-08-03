Maxcoin (MAX) Tops One Day Volume of $314.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $309,432.19 and approximately $314.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.21 or 0.99872546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.01023175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00340029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00404700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

