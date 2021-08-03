Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,050 shares of company stock worth $5,664,298. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. 209,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,985. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

