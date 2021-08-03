McAfee (MCFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect McAfee to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

