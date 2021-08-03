McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

