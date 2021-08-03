Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $178.67 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 13.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.31% of The Progressive worth $178,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

