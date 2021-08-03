Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $87.17 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,983 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 6.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.29% of Fastenal worth $87,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,600. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

