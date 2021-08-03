McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. 156,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $193.59 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

